Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s boys soccer team improved to 7-2 on the season and notched a win in its first game in district play Friday night with a 5-0 win at Sand Springs.
Joshua Vega started the Plainsmen’s scoring at the 6:50 mark in the first half, and that would be it for half number one.
In the second half, Enid tallied goals from Armando Vega at 7:00; David Smith at 18:00; Oswaldo Herrera at 37:18; and Eduardo Ramirez at 39:16.
“We knew if we stuck to our DNA and played our style and our way and played together, we could see a result like this,” said EHS coach Jorge Cabada.
Cabada said the team wore Sand Springs down with ball movement and dynamic movement off the ball.
The second goal was a corner kick from Armando Vega that was bent in all the way from the flag to the goal.
Following the win, Enid hosts Union Tuesday. Enid will also host Stillwater for homecoming next Friday.
