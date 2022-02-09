Enid’s boys finished second to Edmond North in the Class 6A Western Regional swim meet Tuesday at the Edmond Public Schools Swim Complex.
The Plainsmen had 229.5 points to the Huskies’ 393. The EHS boys and girls were fifth in the combined team points with 403.5.
EHS had two individual champions in Kade Couchman, 50 free, 21.74 and Dane Griffin, 100 free, 47.79. Couchman was second in the 100 fly in 53.65 and Griffin was third in the 200 free in 1:48.86.
The two teamed with Luke Denney and Weston Stewart to finish second in the 200 free relay in 1:30.88.
Shyann Kissinger was second in two girls races — 200 free, 1:57.61 and the 500 free in 5:18.39.
She teamed with KaDynce Brochu, Elsa Stewart and Gabby Mendoza-Lara to finish second in the 200 free relay in 1:46.18 and second in the 400 free relay in 3:54.14.
Stewart (26.73), Jordan Pierce (26.82) and Mendoza-Lara (26.86) were eighth, ninth and 10th in the 50 free (26.86). All appeared to be in the top 24 statewide to qualify for the state meet next week.
Stewart was eighth in the 100 free (58.07) while Mendoza-Lara was 16th in 1:01.18.
Brochu was fourth in the 500 free in 5:3647 and 11th in the 200 IM in 2:30.47, which unofficially was 24th overall to get the final state qualifying spot there.
Denney was fourth in the boys 50 free in 22.66 and third in the 100 free in 51.18.
The boys 400 free relay of Weston Stewart, Statton Mantz, Luke Rogers and Jaziel Estrada was fourth in 3:34.87.
Weston Stewart was third in the 500 free in 4:49.11.
Mantz was 12th in the 50 free in 24.49 and tied for 15th in the 100 free in 54.94.
Cody Higbee was 10th in the boys 200 IM in 2:13.50 and 13th in the 100 back in 1:03.80.
Others placing in the top 16 were Loren Simpson, girls 50 free, 28.14; Laylah Nguyen, girls 500 free, 7:36.77; Noah Johnson, boys 500 free, 5:49.06; Luke Rogers, 14th, 100 back, 1:04.02; Brionna Clayton, 11th, 100 breast, 1:20.28; Estrada, 13th, boys 100 breast, 1:08.04; and Weston Johnson, 14th, boys 100 breast, 1:09.53.
EHS was disqualified in both the boys and girls 200 medley relays.
Individuals who officially qualified for state (top 24 statewide) will be officially announced Wednesday.
