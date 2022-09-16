Coming in off a bye following the Plainsmen’s first win of the year, Enid made its first road trip of the season to Edmond North. After an up-and-down start, the Plainsmen pulled out a 34-17 win.
The win gives Enid a two-game winning streak and is its biggest of the season and highest offensive output of the season.
But, the Plainsmen didn’t explode until backup quarterback Aidan Robinson came in during the third quarter. Prior to Robinson coming in, starter Bennett Percival completed five of his 14 passes for 101 yards. After Robinson came in, he completed two of his three passes for 111 yards and Enid’s only passing score of the night.
“Bennett was under weather and wasn’t up to normal,” said Enid coach Rashaun Woods. “I decided we needed to make a change in the game. Aidan did well being able to come in and make plays. Overall our offense was able to move the ball and found our groove.”
After Edmond North went up 3-0 on a drive that started on the Enid 40-yard line to begin the game, the Plainsmen got working. After a promising drive, Enid went for it on fourth and five from the Edmond 29 and wasn’t able to convert.
Edmond missed a field goal to give Enid the ball back, and shortly after, Jamison Washington’s 21-yard catch set up Enid at the door of the red zone, later to be capitalized on by senior Tykie Andrews when he took an 11-yard shovel pass to the house. Daniel Real made an extra point to put Enid up 7-0 with 10:00 left in the second quarter.
Edmond North attempted to score again before the end of the half, but a 29-yard field goal was no good.
Edmond North QB Pryce Bender was picked off by Karmello Washington early in the second half. Washington originally returned it from halfway inside the red zone to about the Edmond North 20 but it was called back to just outside of the end zone on a penalty.
It was the first time this season Washington, a transfer from Texas power Southlake Carroll, was able to play this season, sitting out the first two games, Woods said.
“It was Karmello’s first game eligible, he had to sit for two weeks but could practice,” Woods said. “We had an injury and he had a chance to play and made the most of it.”
After Enid was unable to convert the interception to points, Edmond North scored on a 10-yard run out of the wildcat formation by Mason Hill to put Enid down 10-7 with 3:16 left in the third.
After, that it was all Plainsmen as Enid outscored Edmond North 27-10 to round out the game.
Brock Slater carried the rock 32-yards to pay dirt with 2:29 left in the third to put Enid up 14-10 following a Real extra point.
Edmond North took the lead for the last time on a 15-yard pass from Hill to Simpson to go up 17-14.
Robinson found Andrews for a 63-yard score to go up 21-17 followed by a Luke Rauh 30-yard touchdown to go up 28-17 after both extra points were good by Real.
The nail came with 5:21 left when Tyler Cholerton returned a 21-yard interception to the house. Real missed an extra point, just his second miss of the year but Enid ran the clock out thanks to Rauh and Brady Conder to secure the 34-17 victory, its first winning streak of the season, and, for now, third place in 6A1-Division I.
Andrews ended with six catches for 185 yards and a score. Andrews, a senior now has 494 yards this season. Rauh ended the game with 128 yards and a score.
Next week, the Plainsmen are on the road to face Jenks.
“We need to continue to improve,” Woods said. “We have confidence we can do it, we understand the team Jenks is and how we have to improve to be able to win.”
Jenks, a traditional power, is off to an 2-1 start and is in the top-five in the state.
Enid has one more game, at Jenks before returning to D. Bruce Selby Stadium for homecoming and beginning a three-game home stand before going back on the road for two of its last three games.
