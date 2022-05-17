ENID, Okla. — Enid opened its spring practices this week, and the results are looking good for coach Rashaun Woods and the Plainsmen.
“The effort has to be better,” said Woods. “I think the team is a very good one. Guys know what they are doing, especially in the first group. Spring is a lot about getting younger guys acclimated to what we are doing and bringing them along.”
One of the points of emphasis is that balance between the first team and the backups.
“We need to build depth,” Woods said. “We need to bring everyone to the level of the first team. It’s a work in progress.”
Among the standouts was freshman Zane Wiggins. Wiggins started at tight end last season but is being used as a linebacker/edge combo and is expected to play on both sides this fall.
“His role will continue to expand as he gets better,” Woods said. “He is a really good player.”
At quarterback, Bennett Percival and Aidan Robinson are fresh off baseball season.
“They can both really throw it,” Woods said.. “They both have strong arms and can get the ball where they need it to be. They’ve been in baseball for a while so I expect that there will be some getting up to speed with accuracy. They have talent, though.”
At wide receiver, Tykie Andrews is a highly touted prospect. Seth Carlson could b the next one up. On one rep, Carlson broke out of his route, came back to the ball and made a heads up play, resulting in a catch.
“Seth had 600 yards for us last year and caught about 40 passes,” Woods said. “Tykie is really dynamic but Carlson actually outpaced Tykie’s sophomore season. Both of those guys are athletic and work hard.”
On defense, Omar Penate will be one of the leaders come fall. Penate tied Kansas State commit Donovan Rieman with seven sacks last season.
“Omar is a big time player, that’s the bottom line,” Woods said.
One of the surprises of the session was a player on their second day of practice: Tabitha Miller, a sophomore and soccer player on the Pacers varsity team, suited up to play kicker.
“This is her second day coming out and we are glad to have her,” said Woods. “She has some good ability at kicker. It’s one of those deals where you want the environment to be a positive one for her. If she has the ability to help the team, we want to maximize that.”
While Woods says the effort needs to pick up, this is an experienced team.
“Guys know what’s going on when you call a play,” he said. “That always makes it easy. We are glad to be out here playing football.”
