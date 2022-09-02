A week after losing to Muskogee, 28-26, Enid welcomed rival Ponca City to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Friday night.
It ended up being the third straight win for Enid over Ponca, with the Plainsmen taking the 32-20 win. Enid was held back by multiple penalties throughout the night, however.
“It was good to win,” said Enid coach Rashaun Woods. “We have to figure out how we are going to clean up the penalties, but it’s always good to win.”
At first, defense took over with two fumble recoveries early in the game, including one returned for a score by Enid’s Jradden Russell.
Enid running back Luke Rauh ripped off a big 25-yard run on the first drive, but QB Bennett Percival threw his first interception of the season.
After exchanging possession, Enid got the first of its two fumble recoveries, this one by sophomore Zane Wiggins. Shortly after, the Plainsmen drove to the goal line but the ball was fumbled into the end zone and recovered by Russell for the touchdown to go up 7-0.
A 40-yard touchdown pass from Ponca City QB Zay Moore evened things up. The two teams exchanged the ball again, but with Ponca City driving, a fumble was forced and recovered by Jarrett Russell on Ponca’s 35-yard line.
The next play, Percival found Tykie Andrews for the first of Andrews’ two scores on the night to give Enid a 14-7 lead. Freshman Tyson Kennedy picked off the next Ponca drive, leading to a 32-yard Daniel Real field goal to put Enid up 17-7.
“He is going to continue to do that,” Woods said of Andrews. “He is a guy we have to get the ball to.”
Ponca’s next drive ended in a score as Moore ran a touchdown in from nine yards out to make it 17-14.
The half ended with another Real field goal, this one from 22-yards to send Enid to the half up 20-14.
Midway through the third quarter, with Ponca driving, Enid’s Erik Lewis got an interception. That led to another Real field goal to put the Plainsmen up 23-14.
At the onset of the fourth quarter, Ponca hit a 38-yard field goal to close the gap to 23-17. Enid responded with a field goal of its own to go up 26-17. Ponca added another field goal to bring it to 26-20.
On the final play of the game, Andrews caught a 42-yard touchdown pass as Enid attempted to run out the clock, Woods not wanting to punt and give Ponca a chance.
Enid punter Aidan Robinson was key in the second half, twice pinning Ponca inside their own 20-yard line.
“Aidan is a good player,” Woods said of his backup quarterback turned punter. “Hopefully when his time comes, he will be able to make plays here too. We are thankful to have him.”
With a bye week next on the calendar, it gives Enid a chance to reflect on the first two games of the season.
“We should be 2-0,” Woods said.
Percival completed 17 of 29 passes for 236 yards, two scores and had an interception.
Luke Rauh ran for 90 yards. Andrews caught seven passes for 149 yards and two scores. Brock Slater caught six balls for 41 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.