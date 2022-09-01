Only 10 days after beating Bixby on the road, 8-3, the Enid Pacers welcomed Bixby to Pacer Field on Tuesday booking to sweep the season series. Sweep they did, winning 1-0.
Mady Withey started on the mound for Enid and threw a complete game shut out, only allowing six hits while striking out five.
“I would say 1-0 through seven innings is very efficient,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Mady was exceptional tonight, she threw great when we beat them at Bixby and she matches up well with their hitters with what pitches she throws.”
The biggest hit of the night for Withey, though was off her ankle in the first inning after a Bixby hit. Withey shook it off and finished the game, leading Enid to the win.
“That ball was hit hard up the middle,” Jensen said. “Luckily for us, she was able to come through that and Kate made the play behind her.”
Enid’s lone RBI came from junior Kate Bezdicek in the bottom of the third, scoring Camryn Patterson. While both pitchers dueled it out on the mound, Enid almost let Bixby get a lead early.
“It was big,” Jensen said. “We got Cam to second and KAte came up with the hit.”
In the first inning, Enid allowed two errors, setting Bixby up with the bases loaded before a grounder got Enid out of the inning.
“We made a couple of errors behind her, not necessarily on fielding grounders but on throwing them,” Jensen said. “We need to clean that up a little bit.”
The bases were loaded again for Bixby in the sixth but Bithey got a grounder and a strike out to prevent Bixby from makng a charge.
Enid is 7-9 and goes to the Big 8 Conference Festival on Friday to face Choctaw, Putnam City and Midwest City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.