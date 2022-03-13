While some might spend their spring break playing video games, Enid’s baseball team is flying southwest, to compete in the Salpointe Lancer Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
The Plainsmen left on Saturday to make the trek, which was made possible due to fundraising efforts and sponsors, Enid coach Brad Gore said.
After a two-year hiatus from the tournament, the Plainsmen are excited to be going back. Enid won the tournament in 2017.
Each team is guaranteed five games, but could play more if they move through the bracket. Before seeding begins, three “pool play” games will be played, starting Monday against Sunnyside (Ariz). These games allow for teams to get warmed up, and for the bracket to be seeded appropriately.
The goal this year for Enid, Gore said, is to get experience for a team that is very young.
“We have a lot of young kids,” Gore said. “We want to find out where we stand as a team as far as our pitching staff and our lineup. We want to figure out who can do certain things and figure out roles for the team.”
Once the Plainsmen return home from Arizona, they have a home-and-home with Union, a measuring stick of where Enid stands after the break.
“Those district games are huge,” Gore said. “Union is good and always has a good ballclub. They have a strong pitching staff this season and guys that can swing the bat.”
The Plainsmen are 2-1 so far after three games. Jake Kennedy has been a big contributor for Enid so far, throwing four innings and driving in four in Enid’s recent win over Tahlequah.
Going southwest gives Enid a chance to play in warmer weather, something the Plainsmen will encounter later this season as spring turns to summer.
“I think it lets everybody free up and play,” Gore said. “Things will loosen up that haven’t been able to in cold weather. It’s going to be fun and the main thing is that the kids will have a good time.”
