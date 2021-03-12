OWASSO 4, ENID 3
Enid 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 -- 3 5 3
Owasso 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -- 4 4 1
Enid: Carlson 0-2; Goodpasture 0-1, RBI; Kennedy 0-4, 1 RBI; Brooks 3-4; Shull 0-4; McCool 1-4; Mayberry 0-1, 1 run; Voitik 1-3, 2 runs; Slater 0-2; Goeke 0-2;
Owasso: Green 2-3, 2 runs; Phillips 0-5, 1 RBI; Tucker 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Blundell 1-3, 1 run; Pennington 1-3, 1 RBI; Smith 0-3; Burns 0-3; Overstreet 0-1; Goehler 0-2; Corbin 0-3;
ENID 11, SALLISAW 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.