OWASSO 4, ENID 3

Enid        0  0  0  0  1  0  2  0  0 -- 3  5  3

Owasso   2  0  0  1  0  0  0  0  1 -- 4  4  1

Enid: Carlson 0-2; Goodpasture 0-1, RBI; Kennedy 0-4, 1 RBI; Brooks 3-4; Shull 0-4; McCool 1-4; Mayberry 0-1, 1 run; Voitik 1-3, 2 runs; Slater 0-2; Goeke 0-2;

Owasso: Green 2-3, 2 runs; Phillips 0-5, 1 RBI; Tucker 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Blundell 1-3, 1 run; Pennington 1-3, 1 RBI; Smith 0-3; Burns 0-3; Overstreet 0-1; Goehler 0-2; Corbin 0-3; 

ENID 11, SALLISAW 0

