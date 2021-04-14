Enid snuck away with a 1-0 win over No. 3 Bartlesville on Tuesday just a week after knocking off No. 1 Jenks on the road.
The Plainsmen scored the winning goal in extra time, finding Luis Mendoza on a throw-in from Raymond Gonzalez. Mendoza received the pass, turned and fired off a shot on the half-volley that curved into the back of the net for the golden-goal winner.
The bench went crazy after the goal according to head coach Craig Liddell, and for good reason, the Plainsmen now sit at 9-2 on the season and have responded to two tough losses on the road at Stillwater to defeat the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in their division as well as Muskogee last Friday.
“We are absolutely delighted and we’re in a good place,” Liddell said, “but sitting at three wins in district, we’re probably gonna need five to guarantee a playoff spot. We’re gunning to go win the whole thing of course but everyone we play is a scrappy opponent.”
Those last two wins won’t come easy, Enid still has to play Ponca City and Sapulpa before meeting No. 2 Owasso at home for the regular season finale.
On Tuesday, the Plainsmen’s offense was slowed down by the Bruins midfield, which used a diamond formation to try to slow down Enid’s possession offense that tries to find open gaps in the middle of the field to attack from.
The Bruins also featured several quick forwards that made Enid’s defense play a little bit smarter to contain their athletic opponents.
“Proud of our boys to go toe-to-toe with some other good athletes,” Liddell said, “(Bartlesville) had a super fast kid up front. We had to play smart defense to keep the shut out and our backline was solid.”
Liddell said he thought it was a good game for the team as a whole and they needed all 11 men to pull out the victory.
“The star was truly the team today.” Liddell said.
The Pacers also went to extra time in their game against Bartlesville, falling 2-1 in extra time in a district game at home.
Enid needed to make something happen after giving up a goal in the first half, and they found it in the 22nd minute on the tying goal by Andrea Rivera.
Bartlesville scored the winning goal on a corner kick in extra time that bounced around the box before a Lady Bruin put in into the back of the net.
Liddell said that the team is disappointed after dropping their third game this season in extra time.
“Hate to lose but in the same breath, proud of that effort and attitude and we’ll pick up the next one,” Liddell said.
The Pacers came into the game hoping to build off a district win over Muskogee on Friday but Bartlesville scored on a goal in the second half and Enid couldn’t capitalize off some missed opportunities in the box.
“The rest of the game was very even,” Liddell said, “We certainly had our looks getting behind them.”
In the final minutes of regulation the team had a chance on a nice combination passing play that just snuck by the foot of an Enid forward and sent both teams to a golden goal situation.
“They’re just a good group,” Liddell said after the game. “They had some nice forwards and they were well organized.”
Liddell said that his message to his team after the game focused on the positives instead of the negatives.
“Keep the heads up,” Liddell said about his postgame message, “we’re off for a week, we’ll reset, we’ll catch our breath a little bit. We’ve been busy and playing tough matches so it’s nice to catch our breath before we go to Ponca next week.”
The Pacers have played four games in in the last two weeks, picking up wins against Stillwater and Muskogee and falling to Jenks and now No. 3 Bartlesville.
“We weren’t dwelling on the negatives,” Liddell said. “It’s all about picking things up and we’ll find a few more solutions for next week and we’ll be better for next Tuesday.”
Both teams will face Ponca City on April 19 in Ponca City with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following them at 8.
