With four games remaining in the season, the Plainsmen have brought themselves back to .500, snapping a three-game losing streak and avoiding a mid-season collapse similar to the one that de-railed them in 2020.
Enid will be playing on three days of practice for the second week in the row when it faces Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Plainsmen are coming off a narrow win on the road against Westmoore last week, 28-21, after entering the game without one of its biggest offensive threats, running back Luke Rauh.
The offense proved it has more playmakers than just Rauh, though, finishing with 354 yards of total offense, including 291 from the arm of sophomore quarterback Bennett Percival. Percival shook off two early interceptions, completing 65% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes.
With a win on Thursday, Enid could put themselves back above .500 with meetings with Norman (2-5, 1-2), Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, 2-0) and Broken Arrow (3-3, 2-1) looming. If the Plainsmen want to meet their preseason goal of finishing 5-5, winning the next two games will be crucial.
The Plainsmen have suffered two close losses this season — first against Class 5A No. 4 MacArthur, in a game that was tied going into the fourth quarter, and then again against Yukon, where they led the Millers going into halftime after giving up just 19 yards of total offense.
“In all honesty I feel like we had a chance to go 5-1 right now, unfortunately we lost a couple of close ones,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “This is a really good football team — I still feel that way. Our goals are still the same, so it’s gonna be an important for us tomorrow to get the win and play well, and build some momentum off of last week’s win.”
Rauh suffered a deep bruise in his foot against Jenks on Oct. 24, and was replaced by Jace Bartee and Brady Conder against Westmoore, who combined for 56 yards on 19 carries. Woods said he’s still uncertain on Rauh’s status for Thursday’s game, and that he plans to re-evaluate him on gameday.
“Yeah he should suit (up), he’s practiced this week, we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We just want to be smart with him, and make sure that he’s ready to go, and he looks good when he runs. If he does, he’ll get the call, if not we’ll have a plan to play without him.”
Conder has been taking snaps at linebacker this season, but showed he can give Enid another option on offense as well. He had both of Enid’s longest runs of the game last week (11 and 10 yards), with both coming on his first three carries of the game.
Woods said he plans to play all three backs on Thursday, a major contrast to the single running back rotation Enid has been playing all season with Rauh.
He said Conder has been working as a running back in practice this season, but that an injury prevented him from getting any snaps. In the fourth quarter of last week’s game, Bartee fumbled the ball on a crucial drive for the Plainsmen, which prompted Woods to turn to the junior linebacker.
“It just worked out that he had the opportunity when Jace put the ball on the ground, and he showed that he’s a lot closer to 100% than we originally thought, and he can run the football very well,” Woods said.
The Plainsmen won last season’s game against Edmond Memorial, 20-7, in what was Enid’s first district win since 2017 when it was playing as a Class 6A2 team.
The game will be broadcast on KCRC (1390 AM) and will also be live streamed online on the EnidPublicSchools Youtube page.
