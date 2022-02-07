Enid’s Kade Couchman (swimming), Tiara Henry (softball), Alex Macias (football), Donovan Rieman (football) and Aydan Voitik (baseball) will long remember Monday when they officially signed college letters of intent in their sport.
“We’re excited for the opportunities these athletes will have as they move forward," said Enid athletic director Billy Tipps.
All five were introduced by their coaches at a ceremony at the Enid High School Gym. Superintendent Darrell Floyd, EHS Principal Craig Liddell and Enid Assistant Superintendent Dudley Darrow all congratulated the athletes on their accomplishment.
Coachman signed with Oklahoma Christian, the only college in the state to have a swim team.
“I really loved the facilities and the school in general," he said. “It’s a great place. I had a lot of options, but this was the only one for me."
EHS swim coach Lyndsay Watts said “it was a blessing" to coach him.
Couchman thanked coaches Watts, Samuel and Asa Stewart, his parents and his teammates for their support.
“Samuel literally taught me how to swim," he said. “Mrs. Watts helped me through the team aspect. Asa is the major reason I can move through the water in the breaststroke. My parents paid for everything that I wanted to do. My teammates are so much a part of my life."
Henry was an all-conference, all-district and all-region selection as a senior. She was a four-year starter.
She chose Southwestern Kansas because it was small.
“I like to know people," she said. “I liked the campus. It was a friendly place where you could get to know a lot of people. I was looking at OSU or OU (as a student), but they were too big. It was not for me."
“I can’t say enough good things about her competitive spirit on the field … she was always willing to go the extra step," Pacers coach Chris Jensen said. "Southwestern Kansas is getting a great softball player."
Henry thanked her parents, her sister and her grandparents for their support, as well as Jensen and her teammates.
“They have always been there for me," Henry said. “Coach Jensen showed me that you don’t always need to be good at what you do, you just have to love it."
Macias, a defensive back, signed with Southern Nazarene after having offers from some Division III schools up north and some Division II schools in Kansas.
“It was the best fit for me," he said. “On my visit there, it seemed like home. The coaches are nice people and it was the best place for my future."
Plainsmen football coach Rashaun Woods said Macias “did the things necessary for him to be the best person of himself … I couldn’t be more proud of him. The growth he had as a football player the last three years has been tremendous."
Macias thanked his mother, brother and sister “for yelling louder than anyone else"; Woods; assistants Bruce Richmond and Kareem Sears; and his teammates.
“Coach Sears put me out on the field at 110 pounds," he said. “He believed in me before I believed in me," he said. “I spent more time with my teammates than I did my family. That support made everything worth it. I’m grateful for everything God gave me."
Rieman was the first Plainsman to sign with a power five conference in 14 years (Austin Box and Kody Cooke, Oklahoma, 2007) when he signed with Kansas State. He had considered some Ivy League schools.
“I just fell in love with the program on my visit," he said. “It was everything that I wanted. The coaching staff was great and it was a perfect fit."
Woods said he had talked with Rieman about the possibility of playing for a power five school since his sophomore season “when he was being killed out there."
“He stuck it out and trusted the process," Woods said. “He made the biggest improvement as both a person and a player that I have ever seen. That all leads to a guy getting a power five scholarship."
Woods praised defensive coordinator Woods and strength and conditioning coach Tracy Baldwin for role in Rieman’s development.
“I want to thank my family for being out there the entire way," Rieman said. “They have made a lot of sacrifices for me to live out my dream. I want to thank my coaches and teammates. A lot of people told me I couldn’t make a power five team, but from day one, coach Woods and his staff believed in me."
Voitik will follow brother Ambren at NOC Enid. Ambren played there two years before signing with Grand Canyon University. He did not consider another school.
“It’s awesome to be able to go so close to home," he said. “I was hoping to go there and I was lucky enough to get it."
EHS coach Brad Gore, who has coached a Voitik all seven seasons he’s been at the helm, said both brothers were “special people." He added he’s seen Aydan’s confidence grow.
“When he was a freshman, he might not have been able to stand up and talk into this microphone," Gore said. “He has come a long way."
Voitik said he was a product of community support.
“I just want to thank my mom for her endless support and my dad for endless BP (batting practice)," Voitik said. “I want to thank my coaches for pushing me and making me the ballplayer I am today. My teammates made the practices fun and they always had my back. I want to thank the good Lord for this great opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.