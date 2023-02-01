Eight Enid football players signed letters of intent on Wednesday at Enid High's gym.
It was the start of a new journey and a chance for some to reflect on the past four years.
The class, which were freshmen in former coach Rashuan Woods' first season in 2019, endured an 0-10 season, COVID, a one0win season and more, culminating in a 6-6 season in 2022 and the Plainsmen's first playoff win since 2006.
"It doesn't feel real at all," said wide receiver Tykie Andrews, who signed to play at OSU. "Being able to take this new step forward in life is eye-opening for sure."
On Andrews mind today was his mom, who passed away in December of 2016.
"I think about her all the time, especially when I stood up and spoke," he said. "She's the one who got me into football and sports in general. With her pushing me and keeping me on the right track, she led me to be where I am today."
Defensive back Devin Gaines, one of three players to sign with Southern Nazarene, also lost his mother at age 16.
She has fueled him ever since.
"It was really hard. I lost my mom at the age of 16, that's hard. A 16-year old shouldn't have to go through anything like that," he said. "It was hard mentally and physically. I was up late at night thinking and wondering if I made her proud. When I signed, I looked up to the sky and felt she was proud of me."
Gaines was flanked by pictures of her at his table after signing.
Gaines will join offensive lineman Evan Sullivan and defensive back Markas Tommy at SNU.
"It's going to be fun," he said. "We are going to be able to build our friendships and relationships there also."
"It's going to be great," Sullivan said of going to school with three fellow Plainsmen. "We are all going to try to stay together and continue our careers."
Erik Lewis Jr., is one of two players going to the Air Force Academy, along with running back Luke Rauh.
"It's pretty cool," he said. "It's going to be hard, but we are going to be able to adapt together."
"It's going to be great," Rauh said on being able to go to school with Lewis. "These guys are my family. We have been together for six years now and to be able to keep going with him is going to be great."
Kicker Daniel Real has already enrolled at NEO
Was it worth It?
With all the senior class has had to endure, one question stood out most, "Was it worth it?"
"It was definitely worth it, looking back it was," said Andrews. "In that moment, it was rough, but now looking back and seeing that it's all paid off and there was something lying ahead, it was all worth it and I would do it again if I could."
"It was all worth it," said Gaines. "It was worth it and more. The path was blinded, but it was a dream for sure. I didn't know this is where football would really take me."
"It was absolutely worth it," said defensive tackle Omar Penate, who will be attending Dodge City Community College. "All the work we put in, for all this was worth it. Just to live our dreams was worth it."
"It was completely worth it," Sullivan said. "It was a pleasure being here. We all stuck together and created a bond."
"It was all worth it," Lewis said. "All the coaches told us to buy in. Not a lot of people did, but the class of 2023 and of 2022 came together and we came out on top."
"It was 100% worth it" Rauh said. "The emotion after winning our first playoff game made everything worth it."
