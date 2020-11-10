The Enid Plainsmen will face an old foe in the play-in round of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's expanded 2020 football playoffs.
In pairings announced by OSSAA, the Plainsmen (3-6) will travel to Tulsa Union (4-4) on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Plainsmen are facing the Redskins for the first time since a 52-0 loss in 2013. Enid has not defeated Tulsa Union since 1991 when the Plainsmen, on their way to a state semifinal appearance during a 10-3 campaign, defeated the Redskins 13-0.
Friday's game will be Enid's first appearance in the postseason since 2009.
OSSAA opened the football playoffs to all teams this season in response to COVID-19 causing a disruption to most teams' schedules. The governing athletic body allowed districts to opt for a coaches ranking system to determine their district's standings for playoff seeding if it chose. Those that chose not to use coaches rankings were seeded according to won-loss records and margin points as previously established.
Not all teams chose to participate in this year's version of the playoffs.
A total of 39 schools, either through voluntarily opting out of the playoffs or due to having a non-COVID forfeit this season, are sitting out the playoffs. No schools in Northwest Oklahoma were among those opting out.
The Plainsmen, whose district is not using coaches rankings, finished seventh with a 1-5 record in 6A1-1. Tulsa Union finished second in District 6A1-2 in both standings and coaches rankings with a 4-1 district mark. The Redskins started 2020 with four straight losses to Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Owasso.
The three wins for Enid this season were its most since 2017.
Chisholm travels to Jones
The Chisholm Longhorns, who finished the season with back-to-back blowout District 2A-1 wins over Blackwell, 43-6 and Alva, 41-6, went 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district play, good enough for fifth place. However, its district was one of the districts that chose to go by coaches rankings and the Longhorns were ranked sixth by district coaches.
The Longhorns will hit the road on Friday to face Jones (7-2), the third-place team in District 2A-2.
Jones and Chisholm have one common opponent this season. The Longhorns fell 40-0 to the Lions. Jones downed Luther 40-16.
Trojans host Healdton
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be making its second-straight playoff appearance and earned a home playoff game in the play-in round.
The Trojans (6-4) finished fourth in District A-3 standings with a record of 3-3 to secure a home game. OBA will face Healdton (3-4), which finished fifth in District A-4, Friday at Commitment Field.
Pioneer earns bye
District B-7 champ Pioneer (7-3) received a first-round bye. The Mustangs host the winner of Friday's play-in round game between Yale and Drumright on November 20.
The Mustangs defeated Yale 64-16 on Oct. 30.
Pioneer (7-3) clinched the B-7 crown Friday with a 62-42 victory over Covington-Douglas.
Waukomis travels to Turpin
Coming off their first win in two years with a 28-22 victory over Okeene on Friday, the Chiefs (1-8) trek to Turpin on Friday in the play-in round. The winner faces Ringwood on Nov. 20.
Turpin (6-4), which finished third in District B-1, wrapped up its season Friday with a 64-0 win over Seiling.
Here are the rest of the playoff matchups as announced by OSSAA for area teams. All games Friday.
Class 3A: Kingfisher (6-3) hosts Dickson (1-9).
Class 2A: Hennessey (3-5) at Kellyville (6-3).
Class A: Watonga (2-6) at Dibble (5-4); Fairview (3-7) at Boone-Apache (5-3).
Class B: Covington-Douglas (8-2), Ringwood (5-5) and Cherokee (8-1) all earned first-round byes.
Covington-Douglas will host the winner of Friday's Olive (1-9) at Depew (6-4) game on Nov. 20. Cherokee will welcome the winner of Friday's Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7) at Balko-Forgan (5-5) game on Nov. 20. Ringwood will await the winner of the Waukomis at Turpin game.
Garber (6-2) hosts Foyil (0-8); Pond Creek-Hunter (3-5) hosts Seiling (3-7); Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-7) at Balko-Forgan (5-5); Canton (3-7) at Okeene (3-6).
Class C: Timberlake (10-0), the No. 1-ranked team in Class C, earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Friday's DCLA (3-5) at Oaks Mission (4-4) game on Nov. 20.
Medford (7-2) also earned a first-round bye in Class C and will host the winner of Friday's Welch (1-8) at Maud (5-5) play-in game on Nov. 20.
