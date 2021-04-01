Enid News & Eagle
Enid will share hosting duties for the Gladys Winters Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which plans to welcome 12 Class 6A schools to both Stillwater and David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid.
Enid head coach Brad Gore said that he expects some of the top 6A schools in the state to be in Enid and Stillwater for the tournament. Deer Creek (16-2), Mustang (9-4), Union (13-6) and Edmond Memorial (13-4) are each the top- ranked teams in their divisions.
“Deer Creek has a really good ball club,” Gore said. “Memorial is leading our district ... Union, they’re at the top of their district, you could go on and on ... So really you’ve just got to pick your poison, they’re all ball clubs that can beat you at any time.”
Gore said that the tournament needed to add Stillwater as a host in order to avoid turning teams away, after more teams signed up for the tournament than in years past.
“Our tournament has gotten bigger and we needed another site,” Gore said, “And we didn’t want to turn people down and with COVID and everything we’ve expanded a little bit. We needed that other site, so (Stillwater’s) Coach Harris was nice enough to offer it up.”
The tournament will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Edmond Memorial facing Putnam City North at David Allen. The ballpark will host four games that day including Enid’s match with Union at 6:30 p.m. Stillwater will host two games on each of the three days.
The Plainsmen play at 6:30 on Friday and Saturday as well with both games played on the team’s home field. Enid will face Putnam City North on Friday and then Westmoore on Saturday.
Gore said that the level of competition they’ll be facing keeps the Plainmen wanting to host this tournament every year.
“The main thing is we get good competition,” Gore said. “and we get to pitch some guys that need work and maybe haven’t gotten out to pitch too much.”
Enid will be entering the game off the heels of a series sweep over Stillwater and won the second game 19-4. The two host teams are not scheduled to play again at the tournament.
“I think every team in this thing is really good,” Gore said. “They’re all 6A clubs and they’re all having pretty good seasons, so I believe every team in this thing is a quality ball club.”
The games played at David Allen will begin at 11 a.m. on all three days and end with the final game at 6:30 p.m.
