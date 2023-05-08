Enid nor OBA qualified any tennis players for the boys state tournaments after best finishes of 5th on Monday at regionals.
Enid played its regional in Mustang.
At No. 1 singles, Kyle Jackson finished seventh. At No. 1 doubles, Landon Collins and Carter Reinhardt took fifth and at No. 2 doubles, AM Aritos and Coleman CLayton also took fifth,
The top four in each made the state tournament.
"I think it was a good season," said Enid coach Wade Goers. "Girls finished fifth, and the boys are young (no seniors). Hopefully, we will be able to improve in the upcoming year, and qualify more spots next year in both the girls and boys divisions."
After a late illness, OBA was forced to change its plans.
NO. 2 single Holden Caldwell moved to No. 1 doubles.
No. 1 singles, Joseph Jas fell in the fifth place match to finish sixth. Jas led all Trojans.
No. 1 doubles, with Caldwell and Anthony Ninh, finished seventh. No. 2 doubles, Eli Lichty and Gavin Baldwin also finished seventh.
:We had a great season and had a great team," said OBA coach Daniel Cummins. "We worked had and have fun. Our guys have a lot to be proud of."
Chisholm did not report its results.
