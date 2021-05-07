Enid Middle School’s tennis team went to the state tennis tournament at Tulsa Union on Wednesday, including Haley Hibbets who finished first in #1 singles.
Hibbets won four matches on the way to a state title including victories over Henryetta’s Stormy Miller (8-0), Edmond Sequoyah’s Rossi Petrova (8-1), Edmond North’s Jaden Larabee (2-6, 6-3; 10-7 tiebreaker) and Edmond Heartland’s Jasmine Crain (7-5, 7-6). Hibbets knocked off Larabee in the semifinals before beating Crain in the state championship match.
Caitlyn Stotts defeated Annabelle Peters in the first round of #2 singles, 8-3 before dropping matches to Edmond North’s Aanya Veragiwaia (8-6), Broken Arro’s Ava Boswell (8-3) and Edmond Memorial’s Meredith Mitchel (8-4) to finish eighth place in #2 singles.
Kenzi Stotts and Sophia Faulk finished in 15th place in #1 doubles while Kinzley Lebeda and Sage Velazquez finished 16th in #2 doubles.
