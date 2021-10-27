ENID, Okla. — After being named to the all-conference and all-district teams last week, Enid’s Tiara Henry can add all-region to the list of her accomplishments this season.
The senior was one of 18 players to be selected, and making herself eligible to be named to the Large West all-state team. Henry was both an all-conference and all-district selection last year, but this will be her first time on the all-region team.
All-state voting will take place on Monday, Nov. 1.
