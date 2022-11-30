Enid wrestling coach Trent Holland is upbeat about the 2022-23 campaign which officially begins with a dual at No. 1 3A Blackwell at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m pretty excited about the season,’’ he said. “Technically, we have been looking pretty good. We’re a lot further along than we were at this time last year. We’re just getting our football players in there. They still need some work and polish, but we’re going to go after it.’’
The Plainsmen return senior Carlos Alvarado, who had a 31-8 record in finishing third at 195 pounds at last year’s state tournament. He will go at 215 Thursday.
Holland sees Alvarado as a state champion contender. He qualified for state as a freshman.
“He has the mentality for it,’’ Holland said. “He works hard in the room and he has the confidence. He’s been there before. He knows how to get there.’’
The Plainsmen graduated state qualifier Trinit Zweifel but have three wrestlers back who were one win short of qualifying a year at regionals — Zach Fortner (132), Steven Brooks (150) and Seth Melvin (285, heavyweight).
“It helps to have a state placer in the room,’’ Holland said, “It’s not an easy road in 6A. You have some guys who you have to get out and wrestle tough to stay in that position.’’
Holland said the system is beginning to produce a true program. The wrestlers coming up from middle school are more ready to take on varsity action, he said.
“Our goal is to get better every time you step on the mat,’’ Holland said. “We always are looking for opportunities to score all the time.’’
Blackwell defeated the Plainsmen, 55-18, last year. Holland is not worried about the overall dual record.
“I’m always talking to the kids, don’t worry about the wins and the losses,’’ he said. “If you put the work in the room, everything else will take care of itself.’’
Here is how Enid will line up by weight class.
113: Hector Perez is a four-year starter looking for a breakout year. He was sixth at the Mid-America Nationals. Holland says, “I see a lot of good things coming from him.’’ Holland hopes Perez can eventually go down to 106.
120: Payton Zweifel, a junior, is a returning starter who has shown steady improvement.
126: Sophomore Vinny Vandiver had a learning year as a freshman and is expected to show improvement.
132: Zach Fortner, a sophomore, started last year. Holland said he “is excited’’ to watch him.
138: Sophomore Austin Moore is moving up from the junior high/middle school team where he “did OK.’’
145: Sophomore Andrew Starzman was a Fargo qualifier in summer freestyle and Greco Roman, but was unable to attend. Holland said he has made strides.
150: Steven Brooks, junior, has “gotten tougher and I expect a lot of good things from him,’’ Holland said.
157: Senior Leslie Fortner, a returning starter, “has gotten tougher and is putting some stuff together,’’ Holland said.
165: Sophomore Blake Fuksa, who wrestled at regionals, is just back from football.
190: Maddox Hayes, a sophomore, wrestled at regionals a year ago and gained some valuable experience last season.
215: Alvarado is primed for a state title run.
285: Seth Melvin, senior, is back. Holland said he’s “looking for a lot of good things out of him.’’
Blackwell has no girls team so the Pacers won’t be making their season debut until the Putnam City Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Shae Salinas, the first-ever EHS girl to qualify for state, is back at 110. She will be joined by Rhyan Rader at 120 and Tabitha Miller at 125.
Freshman Kadie Fuksa will wrestle at a junior high tournament at Kingfisher Thursday.
“It’s exciting to have Shae back in the lineup,’’ Holland said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how those girls will do.’’
Enid’s first home match will be Tuesday against Edmond Santa Fe. The Big Blue will host the Mid-America Nationals Dec. 9-10 at the Stride Bank Center.
