Enid’s wrestlers will try to avenge last year’s 51-27 dual loss to arch-rival Ponca City when the No. 13 (in duals) Plainsmen (4-3) visit the No. 12 and 0-7 Wildcats in a 7 p.m. dual Thursday.
Six of Ponca City’s seven dual losses have come to teams in the top seven. The two teams have two common opponents — Blackwell, which beat the Wildcats, 48-24 and the Plainsmen, 71-3 and Broken Arrow, which beat Ponca City 61-15 and Enid, 68-9.
“It’s a rivalry but our main goals to make sure to get better so we can qualify as many as we can for the state tournament,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “I think our kids will be ready to compete with Ponca City.’’
EHS will go with the same lineup it did in a 67-12 win over Putnam City West Tuesday.
The Plainsmen will go to the Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament at Yukon Friday and Saturday.
