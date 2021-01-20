TULSA, Okla. — Enid’s wrestlers fell just short of their goal of reaching the state dual tournament by finishing third at the Class 6A District 7 duals at Union High School Tuesday.
The Plainsmen beat Jenks, 48-30 in the second match of the evening but lost to Shawnee, 40-35 and Union, 39-33 in the first and third matches of the evening.
Host Union went 3-0 to advance to the state dual tournament at Enid’s Stride Bank Center on Feb. 12-13.
Four Plainsmen — 106-pounder Hector Perez, 170-pounder Chance Davis, 182-pounder Johnny Villa and 220-pounder Carlos Alvarado all went 3-0 on the day to earn all-district honors.
The Plainsmen felt the loss of 145-pounder Jonathan White and state qualifier Trinit Zweifel. Zweifel could get to wrestle Thursday when the Plainsmen go to Blackwell for a dual.
Enid was hurt by two forfeits against Shawnee and three against Union.
“Had we had everyone in the lineup, it might have been a different outcome,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “I was pleased with the way we wrestled. There were just a few things that were out of our control. We’re making improvement. Some of the guys who didn’t get the outcomes they wanted are making progress.
Enid lost three close matches against Union — Jason Pearson, 14-13 to Tanner Jarvis at 126, Stephen Brooks, 10-8 to C.J. Lohman at 138 and Daigen Gibbens, 6-3 to Noah Smith at 160.
The Plainsmen got falls from Perez, 106; Payton Zweifel, 113; Villa, 182; and Seth Melvin, 285. Davis won by an injury default and Alvarado beat Gavin Koehler, 10-8 at 195.
“Those three (EHS losses) could have gone either way,’’ Holland said.
Lane Williams pinned Melvin at 285 to give Shawnee the victory there. EHS got falls from Perez, Davis and Alvarado. Peyton Zweifel (113) won by forfeit. Brooks (138) had a technical fall. Gibbens beat Cade Chamblin, 5-1 while Tyler Holland had a 17-6 major decision over Kyle Heel at 195.
Perez had three falls on the day. Alvarado had a fall against Shawnee and a 5-4 decision at 220 against Jenks over Jenks Tournament runnerup Haden Crawley. Davis had two falls to go with his forfeit. Davis had his opponent (Union’s Cameron Tibbens) on his back before the match was called. Villa had a 5-4 decision over Sam Anderson of Shawnee and a fall against Jenks.
“All of those guys (district champs) really were hitting on all cylinders,’’ said coach Holland. “That’s a good accomplishment.’’
Enid got falls from Perez, Brooks, Gibbens, Davis and Villa against Jenks. Zach Fortner (120) and Tyler Holland (195) won by forfeits. Jason Pearson (126) and Alvarado (220) won by decisions.
EHS, 3-5 in duals, visits Blackwell Thursday and goes to the Yukon Tournament Friday and Saturday.
