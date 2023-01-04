Enid’s Carlos Alvarado, coming off a championship at the Mid-America Nationals, will be looking to build on his 9-0 record at 215 lbs. at Sapulpa on Thursday.
“I feel like we will get some good competition,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland. “We saw a lot of good things from the MAN tournament. We see some improvement on the things we have been working on in the room.’’
With this being an all-Oklahoma meet, Holland said it’s a chance to build on seeding information for the regionals.
Alvarado will be joined in the boys lineup by Hector Perez, 106; Fred Latbrik, 113; Peyton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks, 144; Leslie Fortner, 150; Holden Beliele, 157; Blake Fuksa, 165; Maddux Hayes, 190; and Seth Melvin, 285.
The Pacers will have three in the girls division — Katie Fuksa, 100; Shae Salinas, 110 and Rhyan Rader, 120.
Salinas won the 107-pound girls title last year. Vandiver, Brooks and Alvarado were second. Perez was third. The boys were fourth and the girls were sixth last year.
“I think everyone has an opportunity to do well at this tournament,’’ Holland said “We’ll get some good matches for sure. We’re just looking for improvement.’’
On Friday and Saturday, Enid will compete in the Jenks tournament at Jenks.
