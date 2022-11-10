Enid wrestling coach Trent Holland feels good’ about his boys and girls teams going into Saturday’s Yukon Open, the Big Blue’s first preseason tournament of the season.
“The guys have been working hard in the room and have made a lot of progress,’’ he said. “They've worked hard over the summer, lifting and with their speed and agility work. I’m anxious to go see them compete.’’
The Plainsmen and Pacers will be taking 20 wrestlers to the meet, including senior Shae Salinas, the first EHS girl to qualify for the state tournament. Carlos Alvarado, who was third at 195 pounds last season, still is in football.
Returnees such as Hector Perez, Peyton Zwiefel, Stephen Brooks and Vinny Vandiver have looked good in practice so far, as has Salinas, Holland said.
Matches will be four minutes — 2–1-1 over three period. Consolation matches will be three minutes.
Holland has no specific goals other than to get experience and to experiment.
“We just want to make sure that go out and compete,’’ he said. “I told them not to worry about the wins and losses. Work on what we have been working on. If you make mistakes, they can be corrected. You’re always building one match at a time.’’
The EHS teams will go to the Union Preseason Tournament Nov. 19 and the Edmond Pre-Turkey Nov. 23. They open the season at Blackwell Dec. 1 and will host Edmond Santa Fe Dec. 6 before going to the Mid-America National MAN Tournament Dec. 9-10 at the Stride Bank Center.
