For the Enid News & Eagle
BROKEN ARROW — Carlos Alvarado earned all-district honors as Enid’s wrestlers went 1-2 in the District 7 Duals Thursday night.
The Plainsmen, trying to punch their ticket for the state dual tournament Feb. 10-11 at Enid’s Stride Bank Center, fell to No. 9 Owasso, 60-18 and No. 4 Broken Arrow, 69-9 before defeating Del City, 45-36 to close out the evening.
Enid failed to qualify, finishing third. Only the winning team clinched a spot in the Dual State championship
Alvarado, who was third in the state a year ago, took all-district honors for the third straight year with two falls and a decision.
“That was good,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland.
Peyton Zweifel (120) and Leslie Fortner (150) also had falls against Owasso.
Blake Fuksa got Enid’s other points against Broken Arrow with a fall.
The Plainsmen got falls from Hector Perez (113), Zac Fortner (132), Steven Brooks (144), Leslie Fortner (150) and Alvarado against Del City. Seth Melvin (285) won by a disqualification while Zweifel and Holden Beliele won by forfeits.
“It was a battle,’’ Holland said of the Del City win. “We had to go in there and wrestle.’’
Holland said the Plainsmen “wrestled well in spots’’ against Owasso and Broken Arrow.
“We showed some improvement, especially on our feet,’’ Holland said. “We have to eliminate mistakes and put a whole match together. We would wrestle well in the first period and then get ourselves in trouble which cost us the match. We are closing the gap.’’
The Plainsmen, 3-3 in duals, will host Putnam City West at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night.
