Enid’s wrestlers face a tough task Thursday when the Plainsmen travel to Broken Arrow for the Class 6A District 7 Dual championships.
For the Plainsmen to punch their ticket for next month’s state dual tournament at the Stride Bank Center, they will have to beat No. 9 Owasso (2-4) at 5 p.m., No. 4 Broken Arrow (4-1) at 6 and perennial power Del City (2-1) at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited about it and we’re ready,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It’s a good opportunity to go out and compete and see what happens. The kids will get some mat time. It’s part of the building process to get ready for the regional tournament (Feb. 17-18). It would be great if we could qualify and be able to both host and compete at dual state.”
The Plainsmen will go with the same lineup it did at last week’s Larry Wilkey Invitational at Jenks — Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; Payton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks, 144; Leslie Fortner, 150; Holden Beliele, 157; Blake Fuksa, 165; void, 175; Maddox Hayes, 190; Carlos Alvarado, 215; and Seth Melvin, 215.
Perez was fifth and Alvarado second at the tournament.
Owasso, which finished third, had two champions in Chad Herbert, 165 and Tyler Rich, 285, as well as one runnerup, Bryson Humphries, 113, and one third, Braxton Bacon, 175.
Enid went 1-2 against Owasso wrestlers with Perez being pinned by Humphries in 1:44; Leslie Fortner pinning Kam Miles in 1:50 and Jess Robodeaux pinned Beliele in 5:31.
Owasso is 2-4 in duals but has a win over perennial power Perry, 42-33.
Broken Arrow is 4-1 with a 45-19 loss to No. 1 Stillwater but has wins over El Reno, 54-7; Union, 54-12; and Yukon, 42-18.
Del City, 2-1, has a 66-12 loss to Harrah but has wins over Shawnee, 45-33 and Norman, 39-36. Enid is 2-1 after beating No. 12 Sapulpa, 42-30 last week.
“We have made quite a few adjustments over the last few weeks in trying to fix some mistakes,” Holland said. “Our guys have been wrestling tough, but we tend to make a mistake here or there which would cost them. The guys have been working hard in the room and we’re looking forward to this.”
Wrestlers have a chance to earn individual honors. Those going 3-0 would earn all-district honors.
The Plainsmen will be back home at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Putnam City West for Senior Night.
