Enid’s wrestlers, after being sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions the past few weeks, are anxious to get back in action Saturday at the Norman Invitational.
The Plainsmen missed more than two weeks of team workouts while the school was in virtual learning, but Enid coach Trent Holland is taking a positive attitude going into the tournament.
“The kids are ready to go wrestle,’’ Holland said. “This is going to be good for everybody.’’
The tournament will have a pool format with each wrestler having four matches in his pool. A fifth match against the other pool will determine placings.
“We would just like to get videos of some guys,’’ Holland said. “We want to look at some things that we didn’t see at the one preseason tournament we got to go before we went virtual. We’re looking at the guys who are coming out of football and see what they need to work on. We’re just excited to get back on the mat and get after it.’’
Holland said EHS was able to have some virtual workouts during the layoff. Some worked out at a local jitsu facility.
“We had quite a few guys that were staying in shape,’’ Holland said. “I’m not terribly worried about our shape right now.’’
The Plainsmen return junior Chance Davis, who became the first EHS sophomore to win a state championship last season. He had a 36-3 record in becoming the school’s first state champ since Justin Glenn in 2006.
EHS returns three other state qualifiers from last season — Trent Zweifel, 152; Daigen Gibbens, 160; and Carlos Alvarado, 195. Johnny Villa, who qualified for state as a sophomore in 2019, is also back but is not scheduled to compete Saturday.
“Those guys have been looking pretty good,’’ Holland said. “We have had some bad breaks, but the kids have adjusted well.’’
The rest of the EHS lineup will have Hector Perez, 106; Payton Zweifel, 113; Zac Fortner, 120; Jason Pearson, 126; Stephen Brooks, 138; Jonathan White, 145; Tyler Holland, 182; and Seth Melvin, 285.
White was a placer at both the Yukon and the Oklahoma Big 10 Tournament.
Holland said he plans to take some JV wrestlers with hopes they could fill out a bracket (filling in a vacant spot from another team).
“Everybody in the room has experience,’’ said coach Holland. “That’s good for us. We have spent less time teaching technique and more time teaching drills and getting better. This program has grown.’’
A new wrestling room was part of Enid’s new athletic facility (including the new gym). EHS is scheduled to host Norman High and Edmond Santa Fe in its first home duals on Jan. 5.
“That’s exciting,’’ Holland said about the new room. “It’s made for an easier transition from the classroom to the wrestling room (Enid previously worked out at Emerson Junior High). We’re getting things situated and it’s going good. We’re back to full workouts.’’
Enid will host the state dual tournament in February for the second straight year. The Plainsmen will be in the same district as Union, Jenks and Shawnee.
“We’re looking forward to a chance to compete at dual state,’’ Holland said. “We’ll have a good lineup for districts. We’re going to be good.’’
Holland said Enid won’t be at much of a disadvantage despite missing the workouts.
“A lot of teams have been flipping in and out,’’ he said. “Everybody is pretty much in the same boat. Nobody is in great end of the year shape yet.’’
