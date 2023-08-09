BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Enid’s volleyball team opened the season with back-to-back 3-0 losses to Sand Springs (25-7, 25-16, 25-20) and Bartlesville (25-14, 25-11, 25-23) Tuesday.
Pacers coach Gabe Watts was encouraged by the last set against Bartlesville in which Enid led for much of the game.
“We kept scrapping and didn’t give up,’’ Watts said. “They had some big, strong hitters but we didn’t back down. One of their hitters had a good game against Sand Springs (triangular competition) but she wasn’t as hot against us.’’
The Pacers got off to a bad start against Sand Springs, potentially feeling the effects of leaving Enid at 6:30 a.m.
“It was a long day, but we have no excuses, we didn’t come out ready to play,’’ Watts said. “That was uncharacteristic of our team. We had a hard time passing the ball. We made some changes and put some different people in and we were able to compete better the last two sets.’’
The third set went “back and forth’’ before the Sandites pulled away, Watts said.
Addison Polesky had two aces, 11 kills and five digs against Sand Springs. She had seven kills, two digs and one block against Bartlesville.
“She had a really good day,’’ Watts said
Lauren Jackson had two aces, eight assists and four kills against Sand Springs and one ace, four assists, two kills and a dig against Bartlesville. Kynslee Rogers had 13 assists and one dig against Sand Springs and four aces and six assists against Sand Springs.
Emma Sullivan had four kills against Sand Springs and one ace and one kill and two blocks against Bartlesville.
Savannah Crawford had one kill against Sand Springs and two blocks against Bartlesville. Loren Simpson had two kills and one block against Sand Springs and one block against Bartlesville.
Marissa Chavez had five digs against Sand Springs and two assists and four digs against Bartlesville.
Bree Lamoreaux had a dig against Sand Springs. Zoe Robinson had a dig against Sand Springs and one against Bartlesville.
Baylee Ross had an ace and a dig against Bartlesville. Baylee Daniel had three kills against Bartlesville and one block.
Rogers served for five points in a row against Bartlesville.
“Bree Lamoreaux and Zoe Robinson did really well today,’’ Watts said. “Kynslee Rogers did a real good job serving.’’
The Pacers will go to the Sand Springs Tournament Friday and Saturday.
“Our time is due against Sand Springs,’’ Watts said. “We’re going to make it happen.’’
OBA sweeps Sperry
SPERRY — Oklahoma Bible Academy’s volleyball team swept Sperry, 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 25-20) to raise its record to 2-0. They had beaten Erick, 3-1, Monday.
“We played much better today,’’ said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We fell into a nice rhythm and we were able to build everything from there.’’
Karson Jenkins had a couple of blocks. Elexis Pendleton served for seven aces. Brianna Clayton “had her typical dominant game,’’ Roth said.
The Lady Trojans will go to the Verdigris Tournament Friday and Saturday.
