Enid High’s volleyball team will have a warmup for its season opener Aug. 7 at Bartlesville when the Pacers host Chisholm, Hennessey and Stillwater in a round robin which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the EHS Competitive Gym.
It will be the Pacers’ first action since going to a team camp earlier this month in Branson, Mo.
Action will be on two courts with the varsity teams on one and the JV on the other.
The teams will rotate against each other for games of approximately 25 minutes until “we’re done,” EHS coach Gabe Watts said.
“It’s another chance for us to get some reps,” Watts said. “We have had a couple of new girls show up and this is a time for them to shine and see what we have from them.”
Some of the girls are “beginning to come into their own,” Watts said.
“We have had solid practices,” he said. “Any of our JV can play on the varsity, so we’re going to be mixing and matching quite a bit.”
Watts said getting experience and meshing together is the No. 1 priority over winning and losing.
The Pacers have one more scrimmage before opening the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.