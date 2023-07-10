ENID, Okla. — Enid High’s volleyball team is wasting no time in returning from the OSSAA mandated dead period.
The Pacers left Monday, July 10, 2023, for a team camp in Branson, Mo., where they will be scheduled to play seven matches as well as a tournament.
Enid reached the championship round of the tournament last season.
“I think we can do that again this year," said EHS coach Gabe Watts.
The Pacers will be taking a lot of players without a lot of past varsity experience.
“It will be good to see what we have there," Watts said, “and see how they do against competition from all over (teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri)."
Enid will face Tulsa Edison at noon, Archie, Mo., at 1:40 p.m. and Hallsville, Texas, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, they play Sand Springs at 11:40 a.m.; Classical, Mo., at 1:20 p.m. and Buhler, Mo., at 2:40 p.m.
They will meet Mount Grove at 9 a.m. Thursday before starting tournament play.
“This is perfect for team bonding," Watts said. “There will be some down time so the girls will get to know each other. Staying in a hotel is good for us."
