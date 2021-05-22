By Enid News & Eagle
Three Enid High wrestlers are headed to the USA Wrestling Junior National Greco-Roman Championships July 17-24 at Fargo, N.D.
Trinit Zweifel (160) qualified in the junior division, while Zach Forner (132) and Payton Zweifel (120) qualified in the cadet division by finishing in the top four at a national qualifier at Union High School.
Trinit Zweifel will be making his second trip to Fargo, having qualified previously as a Cadet (16-under). It’s the first trip for both Forner and Payton Zweifel.
“It’s exciting,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “It will be a good experience for them. It’s just good to see them continuing to wrestle.’’
The trio will be part of Team Oklahoma.
“They will be working out with the best guys in the state,’’ Holland said. “That will give them a sense of where they are and where they stand as wrestlers. They will build some bonds and friendships, and that will make them get better and grow.’’
The trio will be going to the upcoming South Plains Regional in Mulvane, Kan., along with Leslie Forner and Hector Perez.
The Plainsmen, as a team, will be going to work out on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at either Edmond North High School or the Oklahoma Wrestling Academy in Edmond.
