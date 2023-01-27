By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s boys and girls track teams will get an early start on the season Saturday when they go to an indoor meet at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears said he will be taking 13 or 14 boys, all distance runners with races in the mile, the 4x800 relay, the 4x400 relay and 400 and 800 meters.
“The distance runners right now are the only ones ready to compete,’’ Sears said. “The boys coming up from cross country have some goals they want to achieve. They know it will be a fast meet.’’
The girls will be taking anywhere from 20 to 30. They will have entries not only in the distance events, but the sprints and the jumpers.
“It’s early in the season and this is a good opportunity to see what kind of progress we have made in the off-season,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “They are always fun to go to. It’s good place to see not only how you’re competing but everyone else, too.’’
A number of out-of-state teams will also compete.
“This, more or less gives you a break from practice,’’ Bloom said. “They’re fun, but it won’t be the same distances you have in the outdoor season. It’s a chance to see how you’re running or jumping.’’
EHS will go to another indoor meet at OU on Feb. 4 and will open the outdoor season at the Putnam City West Invitational March 4.
