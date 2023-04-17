Enid’s girls and boys tennis teams, after taking a week off, return to action Tuesday (girls) and Wednesday (boys) at the Edmond North Tournament.
The girls will go with a lineup of Haley Hibbets, No. 1 singles; Alexa Garcia, No. 2 singles; Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts, No. 1 doubles and Abby Jessem and Kinzie Stotts, No. 2 doubles.
The boys will be void at No. 1 singles. The rest of the lineup will have Coleman Clayton, No. 2 singles; Jonathan Arkwakon and
Dominic Wacker, No. 1 doubles; and Kyle Jackson and Khoa Nguyen, No. 2 doubles.
“We’ll see where everybody is at,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Hibbets and Garcia both should be a top three seed and I hope I can get a seed for the No. 1 girls doubles team.’’
