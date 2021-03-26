Enid's boys and girls tennis teams will get a warm up this weekend at the Muskogee tournament before hosting the Enid Invitational on Monday.
The girls will play on Friday while the boys play on Saturday. It'll be the Plainsmen and Acers first tournament since spring break.
“Some of the teams that will be at our tournament will be there, so this will be a good warmup for us,'' said EHS coach Wade Rogers. “We're pretty excited about it.''
The boys lineup will have Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips, No. 2 doubles.
The girls lineup will have Alexia Garcia, No. 1 singles; Taylor Stotts, No. 2 singles; Crystal Archer and Alyssa Wall, No. 1 doubles and Madelyn Goins and Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles.
