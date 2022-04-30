OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s girls won three out of four championships in taking the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference tennis championship Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Taking titles for the Acers were Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles; Haley Hibbets, No. 2 singles; and Krystal Archer and Taylor Stotts, No. 1 doubles. Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels were second at No. 2 doubles.
Garcia beat Winnie Du of Putnam City North, 6-0, 6-0 in her finals. Hibbits whipped Shelby Pharigo of Choctaw, 6-0, 6-0. Archer and Stotts beat Perchez and Butler of Choctaw, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7 in their final. Gill and Nickels fell to a Choctaw team 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.
“The girls played very well,’’ said EHS coach Wade Rogers. “It’s a good warmup for regionals (Monday at Edmond North).
The boys finished third. Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt were second at No. 1 doubles.
EHS got fourths from Landon Collins, No. 1 singles; Am Ritos, No. 2 singles; and Jacob Handing and Carter Reinhardt, No. 2 doubles.
“We did all right,’’ Rogers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.