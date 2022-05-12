Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt’s tennis careers may be ending when they play in the No. 1 doubles at the Class 6A state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center, but there’s a lot ahead of them.
Feightner will first go to NOC Enid and then to the University of Oklahoma to study to become a dosimetrist. Reinhardt is headed to the United States Air Force Academy.
“It’s definitely going to be emotional and it makes me sad knowing this is the last time we’ll play together,’’ Reinhardt said, “but we’re going on to bigger and better things in our lives.’’
Feightner became interested in dosimetry from volunteering at Intergris Bass Baptist Health Center. He jumped at the chance when Dr. Jeffrey Luke asked him if he wanted to work in the radiology department.
“I enjoyed it a lot,’’ he said.
Reinhardt became fascinated with the Air Force after hearing a Vance officer speak while in the fifth grade. He will report to basic training at Colorado Springs May 23. He hopes to do his pilot training at Vance following graduation.
“It will be demanding, but it will be worth it,’’ Reinhardt said. “I will be getting a free college education and will have a job straight out of college. Everything will be set up for me and I will have an opportunity to serve my country just like I always wanted to.’’
Feightner and Reinhardt have been “best friends our whole lives,’’ Feightner said. “That helps us a lot too. We know each other so well.’’
That close relationship, Reinhardt said, will help him at the AFA because he learned the life lessons of working together with Feightner.
“The biggest thing is to work with a teammate to get the job done,’’ he said.
That chemstry worked when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third set of a consolation semifinal against a Tulsa Washington team. They won the set, 7-5 to punch their ticket to state. They followed that with a win over a Union team for third.
“I was so nervous,’’ Reinhardt said. “Mason carried us through it. I didn’t do my best. I broke three of my rackets and had to use one of my brother’s (Carter).’’
Reinhardt joked it was easier to play with Feightner than younger brother Carter because of possible family issues.
Feightner’s father, Mark, was a state runner-up at No. 2 singles for the Plainsmen his senior year. Feightner and Reinhardt have both set a goal to go from being 0-2 as junior last year to medaling (top five) this weekend.
“I got to fill his shoes and make them proud,’’ Feightner said. “He is always there for me.’’
Feightner said the past experience is a plus. He said he won’t be as nervous.
“This is our last season,’’ he said. “We want to make it count.’’
Reinhardt said making it to state the second time was harder. He felt Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld, last year’s senior leaders, “pulled us through it.’’
Both said being good students carries over onto the court. Feightner is just short of having his associate degree. He could have graduated from NOC Enid before he did EHS. He will have 54 hours of college credit after the spring term.
“I could have (graduated) but I didn’t plan my cards correctly,’’ Feightner said, “and max out as much as I could.’’
Both said they like to hang around their friends off the court.
EHS coach Wade Rogers is optimistic about the duo.
“I’ve been real happy with their play,’’ he said. “Our goal is to get on the podium and I think if we play well, we can accomplish that. We’ll find out the next few days.’’
