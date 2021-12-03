ENID, Okla. — The EHS swim team came away with dominant wins over Mustang and Choctaw in a tri-meet at Denny Price Family YMCA on Thursday.
The Pacers finished with 403 team points, to beat out Mustang (second place, 336 points) and Choctaw (third place, 281 points). They finished with a sweep of the 100-yard breast stroke. KaDynce Brochu took home first with a finals time of 1:21.66. Teammates Brionna Clayton (1:25.03) and Gabby Mendoza-Lara (1:25.37) finished in second and third respectively.
Brochu joined Jordan Pierce, Shyann Kissinger and Elsa Stewart in winning first place in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay with a finals time of 1:51.67.
The Plainsmen finished with 489 team points to narrowly edge out second-placed Mustang (465). Dane Griffin was first in the 50-yard freestyle, as well as the 500-yard freestyle. He was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay — both of which were won by the Plainsmen.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Evan Rutledge also competed as the lone Trojan swimming at the meet. Rutledge swam in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 2:17.17 to earn fifth place.
Both of EHS’s swim teams will be traveling to Edmond to compete at Mitch Park YMCA.
