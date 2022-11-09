Enid’s swimmers will be doing some experimenting tat 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a multiple-team event at Edmond’s Mitch Park YMCA.
The Pacers and Plainsmen will be joined by all three Edmond schools — Memorial, North and Santa Fe — Carl Albert, Norman, Norman North and Del City.
Enid coach Samuel Stewart will take a different strategy than he had for his meet for meets earlier at Bartlesville and Jenks.
“The last two meets we were seeing how high we could place,’’ he said. “With so many teams at this event, we’re not as concern about that. We’re still going o try to place as high as we can, but we want to figure out where everybody is good at.’’
He said he could put various swimmers in event that hadn’t swam in so far this season.
“We’ll see if somebody is fast in something that they haven’t shown us in practice,’’ Stewart said. “We’re just trying o see what everybody looks like in other events.’’
Gabby Mendoza-Loza, Elsa Stewart, KaDynce Brochu and Shyann Kissinger will swim together in the 200 medley relay for the first time this season
Enid will host Yukon and Putnam City West in its first home meet of the season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Denny Price Family YMCA. They will host Putnam City North and Guymon at 5:30 p.m. on March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.