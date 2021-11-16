After a 10-day break from competition, the EHS swim team will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they take on Yukon at Denny Price Family YMCA.
The team got off to a fast start to the season in Bartlesville, where the Plainsmen took home first over both Bartlesville and Muskogee for the first time in at least the last seven years. On Nov. 16, several Plainsmen went to the All-State Preview, where nine swimmers earned medals.
EHS has three more home meets after Tuesday, and will host Putnam City North and Guymon on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
