By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s swim teams will return to the pool Friday, for a 5:30 p.m. quadrangular dual with Bethany and Ponca City at the Denny Price Family YMCA pool.
The Pacers and Plainsmen have been idle since a meet at Ponca City Dec. 15.
It’s the final scheduled home meet of the season. The EHS seniors will be recognized at the break
“It will be emotional, especially for the seniors, this being the last home meet of their careers,” said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “We had good attendance for our holiday practices. We’re going to be hitting it pretty hard to prepare for the regionals next month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.