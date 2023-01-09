For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s swimmers will have a “dress rehearsal’’ for the upcoming conference, regional and state meets when the Pacers and Plainsmen go to the Putnam City Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond, the site of the Oklahoma Big 8 and state meets.
The 10-team meet will be scored like the championship meets, with the team winners getting a trophy.
“Our goal is to win both the girls and boys,’’ said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “Everybody is going to be doing at they will be doing at regionals and state. Our lineup is pretty well set in events at this point. We have seen what everybody is capable of at this point in the season.’’
Stewart said it’s important to get used to the Mitch Park pool.
“Pools are a little more different than people think they are,’’ Stewart said. “You need to get used to the pool and its uniqueness.’’
Both teams are coming off sweeps of Ponca City and Bethany in dual meets Friday.
“A couple of the kids were a little bit rusty but that was to be expected after Christmas,’’ Stewart said. “Everybody, for the most part, is coming back into form pretty good.’’
