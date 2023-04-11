Enid’s girls took a step closer to the 6A soccer playoffs after recording their first shutout of the season — 5-0 over Choctaw in District 6A-3 action at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Tuesday.
The Plainsmen broke out of a scoring drought in the boys game with an 8-0 victory over the Yellowjackets for their fourth shutout of the season.
The Pacers, 3-1 in district and 8-3 overall, will be in a possible position to clinch a playoff spot at Putnam City Friday.
“Things are setting up nicely in conference,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “Our destiny is in our hands now. These girls understand the importance of working hard every day in practice. They are the ones who have made the sacrifice and deserve this opportunity to go to the playoffs.’’
Baylee Ross scored twice for the Pacers — the first on a 20-yard kick with 34:25 remaining and the second with 26:57 remaining.
Cassidy Fitzgerald, normally known for her defense, had her third straight game with a goal with 10:18 remaining. Freshman Myah Hessel made it 2-0 with a goal with 36:25 left in the half.
Enid’s first goal came off the shoulder of a Choctaw player three minutes into the game.
“I felt like we played pretty well,’’ Lavoie said. “Because of the score we were able to rotate a lot of players in and be able to work a few things.’’
Ross, a sophomore, has five goals on the season.
“It’s really exciting,’’ she said. “We’re connecting as a team and pulling together.’’
Fitzgerald has four goals overall in her senior year.
“It’s always nice to have a good year as a senior,’’ she said. “I just want to continue to improve to be ready for college next season at Northwestern. We want to keep the spirits high.’’
Choctaw had only five shots on goal as goaltender Bree Lamoreaux benefitted from EHS controlling the time of possession.
ENID 8, CHOCTAW 0 (B)
David Smith and Joshua Vega both scored twice as EHS came back from back-to-back shutout losses to Union and Stillwater. James Cabada, Jonathan Gomez, Armando Ramirez and Sebastian Casillas also scored.
The Plainsmen are now 2-2 in district and are 7-5 overall. They have not allowed an actual goal for five halves. The goal allowed against Stillwater was an own goal.
“I feel like defensively we have been playing well enough to win,’’ said Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “The only ingredient we were missing was putting it in the back of the net. We challenged the boys to believe in themselves enough to shoot outside the box. All they needed was a window that was slightly larger than the ball to release it. It was nice to see a lot of different goal scorers.”
Enid scored four goals in the last 11:06 of the first half with Smith converting withy 8:36 and 4:02 remaining. The Plainsmen went back to a 4-3-3 attack.
Cabada said he challenged Smith “to be the spark that we needed to get us going and he did that … everybody else followed suit.’’
The Plainsmen defense allowed Choctaw to have only a handful of shots at goal.
Alejandro Isordia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Jonathan Gomez and Felipe Gomez were “all phenomenal,’’ coach Cabada said.
The Plainsmen came into the game in a three-way tie with Union and Sand Springs for fourth. They likely will need to upset one of the co-leaders Edmond North or Jenks to make the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.