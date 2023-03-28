OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s girls and boys both had their highest scoring output of the season Tuesday in sweeping a soccer doubleheader from Western Heights on the road.
The Pacers, 5-2, had six different players score in a 9-1 rout of the Lady Jets for their third straight win.
The Plainsmen, 5-3, defeated the Jets, 6-0 for their second straight victory and their second shutout of the season.
In the girls game, Laynie Gray, Marisa Chavez and Ava Burnett all scored twice while Stalia Salazar, Cassidy Fitzgerald and Meleah Meyer also scored.
“We’ll take them when we can get them,’’ said a happy Pacers coach Tim Lavoie.
Lavoie was pleased with his team’s intensity against an opponent “which was not the same caliber as the other teams we have played this season.
“Playing to our standard of expectations was a challenge,’’ Lavoie said. “It was a test of our mental fortitude to perform up to high standards of performance. That’s the hardest thing to do in sports is not to play down to their level. We answered the call.’’
Enid raced to a 6-0 halftime lead and Lavoie was able to substitute liberally in the second half. Western Heights’ lone goal came on a free kick that came off an inside post.
“That was a good strike,’’ Lavoie said. “I respect a good play when I see it. It was just a good solid all-around performance. These girls are happy to compete in a sport that they love.’’
The Plainsmen followed the girls’ script as a strong start (5-0 at halftime) allowed coach Jorge Cabada to substitute liberally.
Six different players scored goals. James Cabada scored his seventh goal of the season. Armando Vega, David Smith, Joseph Thompson, Alex Isordia and Felipe Lopez also scored.
The Plainsmen defense was superb as the Jets did not have a shot on goal.
“Our main goal was to get out injury free and we did,’’ said coach Cabada. “We were able to work on some things that we’re not able to do in our training. It was well put together for us. We got a lot of bench players some playing time and rest our starters. Hopefully, we can use this to our advantage Friday at Selby (for district opener with Sand Springs).’’
The Pacers and Plainsmen will host Sand Springs at 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys) in the district opener. It will be Enid’s soccer homecoming.
