Enid’s soccer teams will be coming off their spring break Tuesday when they visit Mustang in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader.
The Pacers, 2-1, are coming off a 4-2 loss to Piedmont where they had two goals disallowed because of offside penalties.
Mustang, 3-2, has wins over Searcy, Ark., 2-0; Bentonville, Ark., 5-4 and Deer Creek Edmond, 2-1 in overtime. They have lost to Bentonville, Ark., West, 1-0 and Yukon, 1-0.
Mustang won last year’s game, 6-0.
The Plainsmen, 2-1, are coming off a 3-0 shutout of Piedmont behind two goals from James Cabada.
The Bronchos, 4-1, are coming off their first loss of the season, 2-1 to Deer Creek Edmond. They have wins over Jenks, 2-1; Broken Arrow, 3-2; Tulsa Edison Prep, 3-1 and Yukon, 6-0.
The Plainsmen beat Mustang, 6-5 in a shootout last season.
EHS will be hosting its own invitational tournament beginning Thursday.
