Enid’s girls, coming off a 2-1 victory over Stillwater, will take on Choctaw when the Pacers host the Yellowjackets in the front half of a 6 p.m. girls-boys soccer doubleheader at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets are 0-3 in district and 2-9 overall after being shut out in all three of their district games — Jenks, 10-0; Edmond North, 10-0 and Sand Springs, 9-0. The Pacers beat Choctaw, 2-1 last season.
“You have to be ready to compete regardless of the opponent’s record,’’ said EHS coach Tim Lavoie. “I know they will put up a good fight. We have to make sure we play to the best of our ability.’’
The Pacers (2-1 district and 7-3 overall), who are tied for third with Edmond North in District 6A-4, could put themselves in a strong position for a playoff berth with wins over Choctaw and Putnam City (0-3) Friday.
“We don’t want to look too far ahead on what’s on the horizon,’’ Lavoie said. “We can’t go too far ahead of the course. We want to go in confident but humble and be ready to compete.’’
Enid’s two district wins (Sand Springs, 4-3 and Stillwater) have been by one goal, which shows the team’s mental toughness and character, Lavoie said
“Those wins have done wonders for our confidence,’’ he said. “It would have been easy after the Union game (9-0 loss) to say we’re not that good or we’re not who we thought we were. We just want to put ourselves in a position to continue this run. The girls are playing well. They have a lot of self-belief, character and heart and that’s all a coach can ask for.’’
Ava Burnett leads the Pacers with 10 goals, followed by Myra Hessel with six.
The Plainsmen, 1-2 and 6-5, are coming off shutout losses to Union (2-0) and Stillwater (1-0). They will be without senior midfielder Pablo Vagas (ankle). Junior forward Oswaldo Herrera (hamstring) and senior defenseman Raymond Gonzalez, who missed the Stillwater game, are considered 50-50.
Choctaw is 0-3 and 0-10, having been shut out in its last four contests, including district foes Jenks, 10-0; Edmond North, 10-0 and Sand Springs, 2-0.
“They are in the same boat we are as far as player availability,’’ said Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “We are still feeling good. We are hoping coming back to the Selby crowd will help us break through the brick wall that has been put in front of us offensively. Nothing motivates players more than having the home crowd behind them.’’
The Plainsmen can put themselves back in the playoff race with wins over Choctaw and at Putnam City (0-3, 3-7) Friday.
“Our conference has never wavered,’’ Cabada said. “Injuries are something you can’t control. We put in a good effort at Stillwater. There haven’t been too many times when we haven’t been able to put the ball in the back of the net.’’
Cabada and his staff will be making a few changes offensively.
“It’s nothing too drastic,’’ he said. “We want to see what we can do to break through. It’s just part of the game when you have to make changes because you don’t have available personnel on game to game basis.’’
One change will be making sophomore Jonathan Gomez and senior Felipe Gomez “more involved,’’ Cabada said.
Both have been “phenomenal’’ on the defensive end going full speed from end zone to end zone, Cabada said.
“They both have crazy speed,’’ he said. “We demand a lot of both of them in our system. They will be the starting points.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.