Enid’s girls (2-0) will be going for their third straight win Friday when the Pacers host Piedmont in the first half of a 6 p.m. girls-boys soccer doubleheader at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Pacers are coming off a 4-1 win over Ponca City in which freshman Myah Hessel scored three goals.
Hessel has four goals for the season, followed by two by Ava Burnett and one each from Brylee Ross, Laynie Gray, and Maris Chavez.
Piedmont shut out Choctaw, 5-0 in its season opener.
The Lady Wildcats shut out the Pacers, 3-0 last season.
“We’re looking forward to it,’’ said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “Piedmont beat us last year so we’re looking for redemption. We have a lot to be positive about and we hope we can continue to move forward.’’
Enid’s boys, 1-1, are trying to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Ponca City.
Oswaldo Herrera has scored twice for the Plainsmen this season while Joseph Thompson and Joshua Vega have a goal apiece.
Piedmont shut out Choctaw, 4-0 in its opener.
The Plainsmen beat the Wildcats, 4-1 last season.
“We’re feeling confident,’’ said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. “We’re in good spirits. We have worked on some things that will hopefully give us more opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net. We’re healthy and hopefully we can get the results we want going to spring break.’’
