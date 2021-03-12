Enid News & Eagle
WOODWARD — Enid coach Craig Liddell was both relieved and delighted after the Pacers and Plainsmen swept a doubleheader at Woodward on Thursday night.
The Pacers came away with a 3-1 win to boost their record to 3-1 overall, while the boys held off a late Boomer rally, 3-2 to remain unbeaten at 4-0.
“Woodward is a tough place to play,” Liddell said. “Enid is a big game for them. They were both good, competitive games and we were delighted to come away with two wins.”
The girls got goals from Judith Fuerta and Tabitha Miller in the first half and Mia Yearn in the second half. Woodward scored late in the first half.
Fuerta scored on a header, assisted by Yearn and Andrea Rivera. Miller scored from 17 yards out after eluding two defenders at midfield. Liddell called it “a beautiful goal.’” Yearin’s shot came off a Woodward player’s shoulder.
“The first two goals were huge,” Liddell said.
The boys got goals from Bryan Resendiz and Luis Mendoza in the first half and Armando Vega in the second half. Vega assisted on Resendiz’s goal.
Woodward scored once in the first half and a second late in the game. Goaltender Oliver Castellanos had a save on a penalty kick in the first half.
“The guys, in the first half, had a 10-minute period where they moved the ball the best they have had all season,” Liddell said. “It went back and forth.”
Enid will come back after spring break to take on Sand Springs March 23 starting with the JV teams at 3:30 p.m. followed by the Pacers at 6 p.m. and the Plainsmen at 8 p.m.
