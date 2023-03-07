PONCA CITY — Freshman Myah Hessel scored three goals to lead Enid’s girls past rival Ponca City for the second straight year, 4-1 Tuesday night to boost their record to 2-0.
Ponca City shut the Plainsmen out, 1-0 in the boys contest.
Hessel scored her first goal 23 minutes into the half with the second coming four minutes later and the third with seven minutes left. Cassidy Fitzgerald assisted on two of the goals.
Ava Burnett opened the scoring with a goal nine minutes into the second half.
Enid, for the second straight game, overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime.
Lavoie said his team felt some anxiety early.
“I told them to take some deep breaths while keeping a high intensity of play,’’ he said. “The girls played great. They showed a lot of self belief and togetherness and had a never quit mindset.’’
Freshman goalkeeper Bree Lamoreaux was credited with five saves.
PONCA CITY 1, PLAINSMEN 0
EHS coach Jorge Cabada said the Plainsmen “just couldn’t put it in back of the goal’’ in falling to 1-1 for the season
“I think we dominated the majority of the game,’’ he said. “Soccer is a game of opportunities. If you don’t take advantage of them, that’s the story of the game.’’
Ponca City’s goal came on their only really good shot of the game Cabada said.
EHS will host Piedmont in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
