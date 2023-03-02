For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s soccer teams will have a lot of familiar faces when the Plainsmen and Pacers open the season at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Friday with Moore. The girls will play at 6, followed by the boys at 8.
The Plainsmen return nine players with some starting experience — captains, goaltender Oliver Castellanos, defender Raymond Gonzales and forward Oswaldo Herrera, as well as defender Alex Isordia, defender Felipe Gomez, defender Jonathan Gomez, midfielder Pablo Vargas, midfielder David Smith, midfielder Sebastian Casillas and forward James Cabada.
Herrera has been called by EHS coach Jorge Cabada the best offensive player in the state.
Herrera was one of seven starters, coach Cabada said, that battled injuries in the preseason. Herrera has been battling groin and hamstring problems and has slowly worked himself back into shape.
“He is creating a lot of buzz on social media,’’ said coach Cabada. “The sky is the limit.’’
Coach Cabada said the injuries “kept us from seeing the full potential of our squad’’ in the preseason. However, it allowed him to build depth with younger players.
“We have had two solid practices with the players coming back from injuries,’’ Cabada said. “We may start slow, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we came out running like nothing happened.’’
Moore has a new coach in Trevor Hunt. The Lions will be “a good test for us,’’ coach Cabada said.
Cabada is more comfortable in his second year as the boys’ head coach. EHS went 11-5 in his first season, losing to Bixby 1-0 in extra time in the playoffs.
He credited new EHS strength coach Jana Robertson for having his players in shape.
“This is the most committed group that we have had since I’ve been coaching (including as an assistant),’’ he said. “There’s not much of a drop off from the top to the bottom. The work we have been putting in the weight room is paying dividends. The kids are pretty excited.’’
Coach Cabada said two straight first-round extra time losses have motivated his team.
“You could see that we have been very motivated,’’ he said. “We want to get over that hump and past the first round. We play in the toughest district in the state, but our boys wouldn’t have it any other way.’’
The Pacers, 7-9 last season, return nine players with starting experience — defender Ava Burnett, forward Baylee Ross, midfielder Cassidy Fitzgerald, midfielder Laynie Gray, defender Meleah Meyer, defender Marisa Chavez, midfielder Gisela Ramirez, defender Tabitha Miller and forward Adamaris Casillas.
Fitzgerald has signed a letter with Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Four freshmen are scheduled to start — goalkeeper Bree Lamoreaux, defender Juliana Hernandez, forward Myah Hessel and defender Lauren Jackson.
EHS has 13 seniors on the roster.
“We have a lot of experience to pair with the young kids,’’ said second-year Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “The kids have worked their tails off. They have fought hard to the final whistle in the scrimmages (EHS was 4-1-1 winning the first four). The kids who have been around the program know what to do.’’
His biggest concern is the inexperience of the freshmen.
“They will have their good moments and bad moments,’’ he said. “How we respond as a team to those different moments will really define us. I think we will show resilience and dedication.’’
Lavoie said last season was a learning experience not only the players but him as a first-year head coach.
“I made some good decisions and some not so good,’’ he said. “It was part of a growth process.’’
Lavoie said Moore will be “a tough match but I wouldn’t have it any other way. We have our work cut out for us, but we’re chomping at the bit.’’
