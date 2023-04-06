Enid’s boys and girls will be trying to get back in the District 6A-3 soccer race Friday when they visit arch-rival Stillwater. The girls kick off at 6 and the boys at 8.
The Plainsmen are 1-1 in district and 6-4 overall after a 2-0 loss at Union Tuesday. EHS and Union are tied for fourth in the district at 1-1, a game behind 2-0 Jenks, Edmond North and Stillwater, who is 7-2 overall.
“From here on out, we have to treat every game like it’s a playoff game,’’ said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. “If we don’t get the result we want, we might have to win out and have to depend on others to get in the playoffs. We need to balance out the goal differential so what happened last year (EHS was fourth because of the tiebreaker) won’t happen.’’
Stillwater has wins over Union, 2-1 and Putnam City, 1-0. They have a 6-foot-4 goalkeeper who has committed to NOC Tonkawa.
“They will sit back on us which will give us a lot of chances,’’ Cabada said. “They stick around as long as they can and when they have the opportunity, them seem to convert. We know if we don’t show up, we won’t get the result we want.’’
Cabada said EHS will have to start out much quicker than they did in the Union loss.
“We were out of sync,’’ he said. “Once we start asserting ourselves, it was too late.’’
The status of Oswaldo Herrera, who has been slowed by injuries the past three weeks is “up in the air,’’ Cabada said. Raymond Gonzalez, who was sick Tuesday is questionable.
James Cabada leads the Plainsmen attack with seven goals.
The Pacers, 6-3 overall and 1-1 in district, are hopeful about bouncing back from a 9-0 loss to Union. Enid and Stillwater are tied for fourth in the district. The Lady Pioneers lost to Union, 3-0 and beat Putnam City, 10-0.
“It’s a good rivalry,’’ said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “It’s a fun atmosphere and our kids get up for it. We were looking to correct some things from Tuesday. We look at this as an opportunity to make a push for the playoffs. A win would set us up pretty well.’’
EHS used Wednesday for treatment of the bumps and bruises from the Union game.
“We’re looking to redeem ourselves,’’ Lavoie said.
Ava Burnett has scored 10 goals for the Pacers while Myah Hessel has six.
