Tim Lavoie and Jorge Cabada won’t forget their first official matches as the new Enid High girls and boys head soccer coaches.
The girls shut out Muskogee, 6-0, while the boys edged the Roughers, 3-2.
Freshmen scored four of the Pacers’ six goals in the girls game — two by Bailee Ross, one by Laynie Gray and one by Ava Barnett. Junior Adamaris Casillas scored twice.
Freshman goaltender Ariana Harris had five saves in shutting out the Roughers.
Freshman Ava Barnett assisted on two goals. Sophomore Marcela Lozano assisted on Barnett’s goal.
All six goals were scored in the first half.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Lavoie said. “If you could see my smiling, you would see me smiling from ear to ear.”
Lavoie had expected a close game from Muskogee, whom the Pacers beat 2-0 last season.
“They stepped up and played their hearts out,” he said. “The girls have done a ton of hard work and they are seeing the results of all that hard work and effort. Hopefully, we can continue to build confidence as a team. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Pacers have nine freshmen on the roster. The opener answered one of Lavoie’s questions about how the newcomers would mesh with the veterans.
“If we build chemistry like we did tonight, we have a potential good season ahead of us,” he said.
The defense played “phenomenal,” Lavoie said.
Casillas and Marisa Chavez, two of Enid’s returning starters, were “the key for us in our organization on the backline, Lavoie said.
“They kept us safe in the game,” he said. “They gave our attacking players a chance to go forward with confidence and be able to take a risk now and then.”
ENID 3, MUSKOGEE 2 (B)
Senior Geovany Lupercio scored twice, including a penalty kick in the match’s 36th minute that broke a 2-2 tie.
Lupercio had scored in the first half on an assist from Oswaldo Herrera. Raymond Gonzalez scored on a header two minutes into the game off a corner kick from Armando Vega.
“It was a very physical, scrappy game between two quality teams,” Cabada said. “Muskogee is a very improved team. In the second half, we were able to plug in one freshman who changed the momentum of the game. Raymond had a wonderful header and Armando had a wonderful set up.”
Cabada said Lupercio was able to set up the penalty kick with his aggressive play. He buried the ball in the back of the net.
Canada said the game pretty much was what he expected.
“This sets us up in a good place,” he said. “It was a good learning experience for our young team. We’re going to have a bunch of battles like this in our district and our non-district games. We could have done some things better. We have a lot to learn, but the they fought and scrapped and kept their cool.”
The EHS teams will host Ponca City in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.