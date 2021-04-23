Enid's home soccer game against Sapulpa was rescheduled for next Thursday due to weather.
Both the boys and girls teams are also scheduled to play on Monday against Owasso. The No. 1 ranked Plainsmen (11-2) will have the top spot in Class 6A-4 on the line against the No. 3 Rams (8-6). The No. 4 ranked Pacers (6-7) will try to get off a two-game losing skid against the No. 2 ranked Lady Rams (7-2).
Enid's games against Sapulpa will be played on Thursday at 6 and 8 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium with the Pacers going first followed by the boys.
